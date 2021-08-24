The Alton Food Truck Festival returns Saturday (Aug. 28) after a one-year hiatus amid the pandemic. Offering a variety of popular food from the St. Louis area, the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater will again be the venue for the event, with more than 20 food trucks confirmed to participate.
There will be a wide variety of offerings, Amphitheater Committee Chair Robert Stephan said.
New this year will be a variety of craft beers offered at beverage stations. The event will take place at the amphitheater, where the food trucks will provide their products for purchase from 4-8 p.m. Saturday. Regional band Groovethang will play on the amphitheater stage during the event.
Food trucks include:
- Cha Cha Chow
- Farmtruck
- Go Gyro Go
- Seoul Taco
- Sedara Sweets*
- Doughboys
- Burgers STL*
- Angie Burger
- Waynos
- Truck Norris
- Scoops & More*
- Pig On A Wing
- Fire & Ice Cream
- Doggie Macs
- The Sweet Divine
- Essentially Fries
- Buzz’s Hawaiian Grill
- Vincent Van Donuts
- StreetDogz*
- Clara B’s*
- Pete’s Pops*
- Tuk Tuk Thai*
- Sugarfire*
*Indicates new truck to event
Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. and trucks will serve from 4-8 p.m. Admission is free.