The Madison County Coroner's Office has identified a man whose body was found Tuesday morning in the debris of a house fire in the 800 block of Arch Street in Alton. According to the coroner, John P. Weber, 40, died of unknown causes after an autopsy failed to reveal any evidence of trauma or mortal injury. Routine toxicological testing will be performed.
Fire crews responded to the call Monday morning and found an apartment and garage on fire. Firefighters reportedly conducted two searches for people inside, the first upon arrival and later after the fire was under control, and did not find anyone. Investigators discovered Weber’s body Tuesday.