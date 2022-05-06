The Alton Farmers’ and Artisan’s Market will have its opening day this Saturday. The market will still be held on the lot at Henry Street and Landmarks Boulevard from 8am – Noon every week through October 15, rain or shine.
When shopping for food, you can use SNAP benefits. There is information about how to do that at the information booth when you walk in. Co-organizer Bob Sancamper reminds this is for artisans too, as he tells the Big Z.
This year marks the 30th season of the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market. Complimentary booth space is available for non-profit organizations, and any vendor up to 18 years of age receives their first week free to encourage our youth to try their hand as an entrepreneur. For more information, go to www.DowntownAlton.com