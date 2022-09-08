Alton Expo.jpg

The Alton Expo starts tonight, with four nights of carnival food, rides, games, and other special attractions on the Alton riverfront. Centered around the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, there will be local bands throughout the event, a fishing tournament on Saturday, and rides starting at 5pm tonight and tomorrow, and at 1pm Saturday and Sunday.

But Amphitheater Commission Chairman Dan Herkert tells The Big Z the popular mud volleyball tournament returns this year, sponsored and organized by Alton Sports Tap.

Herkert - Mud Volleyball.mp3

The Expo runs through Sunday afternoon, September 11.

Thursday, September 8th, 5-10pm

Carnival rides by Luehr’s Ideal Rides           5-10pm

Live music by Super Jam                              7-10pm

Friday, September 9th, 5-11pm

Carnival rides by Luehr’s Ideal Rides          5-10pm

Live music by Retro Boogie                         5-7pm

Live music by The Dirty Muggs                    7-11pm

Saturday, September 10th, 1-11pm

Carnival rides by Luehr’s Ideal Rides          1-10pm

Alton Sports Tap Mud Volleyball                   11am

Alton Catfish Classic Weigh-in                     1-5pm

Live music by Platinum Rock Legends          7-11pm

Sunday, September 11th, 1-5pm

Carnival rides by Luehr’s Ideal Rides           1-5pm

Alton Sports Tap Mud Volleyball                   11am

Live music by Porch Café                              1-5pm