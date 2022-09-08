The Alton Expo starts tonight, with four nights of carnival food, rides, games, and other special attractions on the Alton riverfront. Centered around the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, there will be local bands throughout the event, a fishing tournament on Saturday, and rides starting at 5pm tonight and tomorrow, and at 1pm Saturday and Sunday.
But Amphitheater Commission Chairman Dan Herkert tells The Big Z the popular mud volleyball tournament returns this year, sponsored and organized by Alton Sports Tap.
The Expo runs through Sunday afternoon, September 11.
Thursday, September 8th, 5-10pm
Carnival rides by Luehr’s Ideal Rides 5-10pm
Live music by Super Jam 7-10pm
Friday, September 9th, 5-11pm
Carnival rides by Luehr’s Ideal Rides 5-10pm
Live music by Retro Boogie 5-7pm
Live music by The Dirty Muggs 7-11pm
Saturday, September 10th, 1-11pm
Carnival rides by Luehr’s Ideal Rides 1-10pm
Alton Sports Tap Mud Volleyball 11am
Alton Catfish Classic Weigh-in 1-5pm
Live music by Platinum Rock Legends 7-11pm
Sunday, September 11th, 1-5pm
Carnival rides by Luehr’s Ideal Rides 1-5pm
Alton Sports Tap Mud Volleyball 11am
Live music by Porch Café 1-5pm