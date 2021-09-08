The Alton Expo returns tonight after last year’s cancellation. There will be the usual games, rides, and carnival food at Alton’s Riverfront Park, but no mud volleyball with the construction underway on the west end of the park. The event runs for five days.
Amphitheater Commission Chairman Robert Stephan said it’s great to see the Expo return.
There is music on stage each night of the Expo, with The Lone Rangers playing tonight and the JustIN Time Party Band Thursday, both starting at 7 p.m. The carnival rides begin at 5 p.m. tonight through Friday, and at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. You can see the full rundown of musical acts below. The Expo runs through Sunday afternoon.
- Wednesday, Sept 8 - The Lone Rangers, 7 p.m.
- Thursday, Sept. 9 - JustIN Time Party Band, 7 p.m.
- Friday, Sept. 10 - Smokin' Lion Band (6 p.m.) and The Dirty Muggs (8 p.m.)
- Saturday, Sept. 11 - DJ Keith (6 p.m.) and Platinum Rock Legends (8 p.m.)
- Sunday, Sept. 12 - Flip the Frog, 7 p.m.