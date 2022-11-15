An Alton couple has stepped up to serve as leaders of the local Tree of Lights campaign for the Salvation Army Madison County Corps. Dr. John and Barb Hoelscher will help kick off the campaign on Friday night at the annual tree lighting at Lincoln Douglas Square where the Salvation Army will serve cookies and hot chocolate.
Earlier this year the Alton and Granite City Salvation Armies combined to form the Salvation Army Madison County Corps. The campaign goal for the Alton area is $111,500 and the goal for the Granite City area is $106,000, for a combined total of $217,500. While the Alton kettle campaign has been staffed with volunteer bell ringers for several years, the Granite City location will begin transitioning to a volunteer bell ringer model this year.
The bell ringing campaign begins November 25 and runs thru December 24. Hours of ringing are from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. with no bell ringing on Sunday. An estimated 1,500 volunteers are needed to cover all the time slots and locations and to sign up, go to www.registertoring.com