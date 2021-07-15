The city of Alton recognized a local citizen for her efforts in saving the life of an infant earlier this year. In an apparent random act from late March, a suspect is accused of stealing a running van and tossing an infant out of the vehicle. The baby was found several hours later by a community member who had heard about the search via an Amber Alert.
Brittany Ford was formally recognized by the Alton City Council at Wednesday night’s meeting. Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido says Ford began searching the general area where the van was found earlier, heard a sound, and followed it:
The child, who was found near Elliott Avenue and Common Street, was cold to the touch and was taken to a local hospital, where he was found not to have any serious injuries. A 15-year-old Alton boy is charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, and offenses related to motor vehicles in connection to the incident. The suspect has not been identified by authorities because he is a juvenile.