A local veteran and student offer a salute during the wreath laying ceremony

Saturday, wreaths were placed on 560 graves at the Alton National Cemetery as part of Wreaths Across America. Students from West Elementary School in Alton assisted local veterans during the ceremony. In addition to Alton, the local chapter was able to provide wreaths for a ceremony in Uvalde, Texas, where a school shooting took place back in May.

Alton Wreaths Across America coordinator Margaret Hopkins tells the Big Z they heard about the group in Uvalde that wasn’t going to hold its event this year due to a lack of fundraising, so they decided to help.  She said the conversation with their coordinator was wonderful:

hopkins - texas wreaths

An honor guard prepares to place a wreath for all branches of the service and the POW/MIA.

Students from Alton High School's Air Force ROTC and AHS Chamber Choir also assisted at the event.

Members of Alton High Jr ROTC present the colors and lower the main flag to half staff
Donations are welcome for future Alton events. You can mail yours to Wreaths Across America at P.O. Box 181 in Alton.

Local veterans and students from West Elementary School place wreaths at each military gravestone.  560 were decorated on Saturday
The Alton National Cemetery on Pearl Street
