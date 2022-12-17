Saturday, wreaths were placed on 560 graves at the Alton National Cemetery as part of Wreaths Across America. Students from West Elementary School in Alton assisted local veterans during the ceremony. In addition to Alton, the local chapter was able to provide wreaths for a ceremony in Uvalde, Texas, where a school shooting took place back in May.
Alton Wreaths Across America coordinator Margaret Hopkins tells the Big Z they heard about the group in Uvalde that wasn’t going to hold its event this year due to a lack of fundraising, so they decided to help. She said the conversation with their coordinator was wonderful:
Students from Alton High School's Air Force ROTC and AHS Chamber Choir also assisted at the event.
Donations are welcome for future Alton events. You can mail yours to Wreaths Across America at P.O. Box 181 in Alton.