Long-time realtor and community figure Paul Lauschke Jr. has died. Lauschke was the founder of the real estate company bearing his name and was on the board of directors of the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation.
Godfrey Trustee Jeff Weber had been friends with Lauschke for about 50 years and tells The Big Z Lauschke’s contribution to the region was great.
In April of 2021 the Paul Lauschke & Associates merged with Edwardsville-based Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors. We’ll have more details on funeral arrangements once they are announced.
You can listen to Weber's comments in their entirety here: