The Freezin' for Funds event was a big success to kick off the new year and organizers recently presented the winning charity with a large donation. The Alton Athletic Association received a check for $3,520.42 thanks to the generosity of the donors who supported those willing to brave the cold weather and cold water at Glazebrook Park on January 8.
The event was organized by four graduates of the Alton High Class of 1986, and more than 50 charities and organizations from around the Riverbend put their names into the drawing in hopes of benefiting from the money raised. Each group had an equal chance to win and the AAA was drawn out as the first ever winner. The group plans to hold Freezin' for Funds again next winter with the hope even more groups will participate.