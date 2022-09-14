The owner of an Alton antique shop is getting ready to retire and is looking to sell as much merchandise as he can. James Heinemeier owns J&P Edelweiss at 435 E. Broadway. He got into the antique business in the late 1990’s with a small shop at Mineral Springs Mall and moved to his current location in 2002.
But now, he tells The Big Z it’s time to go.
Heinemeier says they have a variety of items there, including pottery, depression glassware, vintage signs, and a limited amount of furniture. He plans to be done by October 30th, and what hasn’t been sold will be given away to those who have helped him clean out the building. The store is currently open 7 days a week from 11am-4pm. You can hear the full interview with Heinemeier here: