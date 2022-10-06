With the new Alpine Coaster now open in Grafton, the head of the local tourism bureau anticipates a positive impact on the entire area. Aerie’s Resort has built the first Alpine Coaster in the state and already offer Sky Tours that take visitors from the bottom of the hill to the top of the bluff.
Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau President and CEO Cory Jobe tells The Big Z this is another piece in the big picture for the region.
Jobe says the natural landscape of the river bluff was maintained to provide a one-of-a-kind experience for riders. The coaster opened September 29.
An official ribbon-cutting will be next Tuesday morning, October 11. For more information, go to www.aeriesresort.com