The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 802 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 37 additional deaths. In addition, 66 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 49 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The agency reported the following regional deaths:
- Madison County: 1 female 70s
IDPH is reporting a total of 1,381,063 cases, including 22,776 deaths, in 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 61,125 specimens for a total of 24,551,788.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 22-28 is 1.8 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 22-28, 2021 is 2.2 percent.
All data are provisional and will change. To rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has been changed; therefore numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.