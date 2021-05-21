The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 1,573 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 21 additional deaths. In addition, 64 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 47 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The agency reported the following regional deaths:
- Macoupin County: 1 male 90s
- Madison County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s
For more information, visit the websites for Madison County Health Department, Jersey County Health Department, Macoupin County Health Department and Greene County Health Department.
IDPH is reporting a total of 1,373,457 cases, including 22,556 deaths, in 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 73,099 specimens for a total of 24,124,753. As of last night, 1,426 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 360 patients were in the ICU and 206 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 14-20 is 2.2 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 14-20 is 2.8 percent.
A total of 10,767,013 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 76,812 doses. Thursday, 126,023 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
All data are provisional and will change. To rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has been changed; therefore numbers have been adjusted. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.