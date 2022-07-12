Nearly 30 restaurants in the Alton area and in Collinsville are taking part in the latest All Star Restaurant Week running today through July 19. There are fixed price meal specials for lunch and dinner and if you dine at one of the participating restaurants you can turn in your receipt for a commemorative glass.
The Alton glass features an American Bald Eagle holding a baseball bat, while the Collinsville area glass features the Catsup Bottle Water Tower pouring catsup on French fries.
Participating restaurants in the Alton region include: Alton Sports Tap, Airliner Bar & Grill, Bakers & Hale, Bluff City Grill, Brown Bag Bistro, Castelli’s at 255, Decaro’s, Great Rivers Tap & Grill, Heaterz, Johnson’s Corner, My Just Desserts, Morrison’s Irish Pub, Gentelin’s on Broadway, Old Bakery Beer Company, Santino’s Steak & Pasta House, Taqueria Maya and The Winery at Aeries Resort.
Collinsville’s participating restaurants are: Colton’s Steak House, Hurricane’s Bar & Grill, Joe’s Pizza & Pasta, Lottie’s Café, McDill’s Irish Pub, Mungo’s Italian Eatery, Porter’s Steakhouse, Old Herald Brewery & Distillery, Ravenelli’s Italian Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Sloan’s Pub House, The Sandwich Shop Diner, and Zapata’s Mexican Restaurant.
The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau will also be offering a free commemorative, souvenir Restaurant Week glass for anyone who stops by the participating restaurants and purchases a special. Glasses are available at the Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St., while supplies last. The Alton Visitor Center is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Receipts must be dated between July 12 – 19 to receive a glass.
Collinsville diners can receive their free commemorative glass at the Collinsville Chamber of Commerce Office, 221 W. Main St.
Diners who want their free glass must bring a receipt from a participating restaurant dated July 12 – 19.
For more information or to view menus offered by the participating restaurants go to www.riversandroutes.com.