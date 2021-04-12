Effective today (April 12), all Illinois residents 16 and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
This move to universal eligibility is one week ahead of President Biden’s call to make this safe and effective vaccine available to all Americans 16 years and older by April 19. More than two-thirds of Illinois counties already have begun offering the COVID-19 vaccine to all individuals 16 and older. At this time, the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for individuals 16 and older, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for individuals 18 and older. With more than 1,000 vaccination locations throughout the state open to residents 16 and older, including all state-supported vaccination sites, local health departments' clinics, and pharmacy partners outside the city of Chicago, the state of Illinois will continue its push for greater equity and accessibility in healthcare.
To further expand availability of the vaccine, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced three additional counties will receive support from the Rural Vaccination program and three new counties will receive Rapid Response vaccination teams to mitigate COVID-19 trends.
“From the onset of the pandemic, the men and women of our Illinois National Guard have been leaders in our COVID-19 response: setting up alternate care facilities, running hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 tests, and delivering safety equipment to frontline responders all across Illinois,” Pritzker said. “As we’ve ramped up our vaccination efforts across the state, our Guard has once again stepped up to meet the moment — as they always do. I'm thrilled to announce that our Guard has administered more than one million doses of the life-saving vaccine. I want to thank Major General Rich Neely for his steadfast leadership and the entire team for their work to keep the people of Illinois safe during the pandemic.”
“Having the vaccine as easily accessible as possible for as many people as possible is crucial, as we are seeing an increase in cases and hospitalizations,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. “Right now, it’s a race between vaccine and variants. We are seeing more variants being detected, but we are also seeing vaccinations increase. We need vaccinations to outpace the variants and adding rural and rapid response vaccination teams will help in that race.”
This week, an additional 150,000 new first-dose vaccine appointments were made available at the state-supported mass vaccination operations in Cook and the collar counties and area pharmacies as the state opens to universal eligibility for individuals 16 and older. The state is delivering more than a quarter of a million doses to sites around the state that are open to all Illinois residents, on top of tens of thousands of newly available appointments at hospitals, local county sites, and other mass vaccination sites throughout the region.
Information regarding vaccination locations as well as details on how to book an appointment to receive the vaccine can be found at coronavirus.illinois.gov. Residents who don’t have access to or need assistance navigating online services can call the toll-free IDPH hotline at (833) 621-1284 to book an appointment. The hotline is open from 6 a.m. to midnight 7 days per week, with agents available in English and Spanish.
State-supported vaccination sites are open to all eligible Illinois residents, regardless of where they live, unless otherwise noted. All state-supported vaccination sites require appointments. Residents must meet the state’s current eligibility requirements to book an appointment. As a reminder, currently only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for those ages 16 and 17.
In Madison County, the state-supported vaccination site is at the Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drive in Collinsville. For more information, visit https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/health/index.php.