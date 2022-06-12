According to a new report, Illinois is ranked near the bottom of a list of states with the highest unfunded pension liabilities.
The American Legislative Exchange Council, (ALEC) released “Unaccountable and Unaffordable”, which puts the total unfunded pension liability at $8.2 trillion. Illinois' liability was second worst at $533 billion. The ALEC report also shows Illinois has the 2nd highest unfunded pension liability per capita at over $41,656 per person. That ranks 49th in the country ahead of only Alaska.
On the other end of the spectrum, Tennessee’s pension liability is about $8,500 per person, the lowest in the country, followed by Indiana at just over $10,000.
The report looked at 290 state-administered government pension plans and their assets and liabilities from fiscal year 2012 to fiscal year 2020. An example of government pension plans in Illinois would be state employees, teachers, university workers, lawmakers and judges.
“This report does more than simply raise alarms; it offers a roadmap for states to set their fiscal house in order,” said ALEC CEO Lisa B. Nelson.
The authors said the comparative analysis of state pension systems is a valuable tool for state legislators as they strive to keep promises made to retired public employees while also protecting taxpayers through responsible pension reforms.
ALEC chief economist and executive vice president of policy Jonathan Williams said unless there is new leadership statewide and a constitutional change, it will be more of the same for Illinois.
“Rack up the bills and then Illinois looking to the federal government and taxpayers around the country to bail out these under funded systems,” said Williams.