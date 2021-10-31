Agritourism isn’t just pumpkin patches and corn mazes. From a pick-your-own-flowers tour in spring to Christmas tree and reindeer farms in late fall, over the last 20 years, the sector has become practically a year-round industry in Illinois.
So expansive is the business side of things that in 2007, agritourism was added to the U.S. Agricultural Census for data tracking.
Wineries, urban farms, distilleries, goat yoga and, yes, pumpkin patches all make the list of activities that infuse tourist dollars into local economies from Chicago to Carbondale.
Raghela Scavuzzo is associate director of Food Systems Development for the Illinois Farm Bureau.
“You will see the height of our agritourism season during ‘you pick apples’ as most of our apple production is agritourism-based. And we are the number one pumpkin producers in the country,” Scavuzzo said.
One thing agritourism in Illinois doesn’t yet have — which 31 other states do — is limited liability protection.
The Illinois Farm Bureau has been lobbying for three years for such protections which, according to Scavuzzo, would lower insurance premiums and grow agritourism business in Illinois.
For information on Illinois agritourism, visit www.specialtygrowers.org/shoplocal.