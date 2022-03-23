After a sharp increase in opioid deaths in Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced his plan to address the issue.
The governor announced his efforts during a news conference this week at the Bobby Wright Center in Chicago, highlighting provisions with the goal of helping Illinoisans that are dealing with opioid addiction.
During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Illinois saw a massive increase in opioid deaths with some areas being hit harder by the opioid crisis than others, Pritzker said.
"In Illinois, the number of opioid overdose deaths in Illinois increased 33%," Pritzker said. "Communities of color, including here on the west side [of Chicago], have experienced some of the highest rates of overdose deaths in the entire state."
Pritzker said his plan aims to slow those overdose rates in those communities.
"We're working to end the racial disparities that come from historical institutional failures," Pritzker said. "Recovery belongs in all of our communities, but accessibility is key to getting people on the road to success."
The plan will include efforts from the Illinois Department of Human Services to provide resources such as kits with naloxone, a medication that can reverse an opioid overdose.
Also included in the plan is a mobile service that will provide medication-assisted services to those that need them.
Pritzker said this plan was a joint effort between many different parties.
"My administration has worked closely with community providers, people in the field, and people in recovery to produce a statewide comprehensive health plan," Pritzker said.
The effort has already distributed 50,000 kits across the state that includes health products and medication with more in production.