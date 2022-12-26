Christmas Wonderland at Alton’s Rock Spring Park is in its final days. You can still check it out today (Monday) and Tuesday from 6-9pm both nights. The Grandpa Gang is the group that volunteers their time to set up the display and keep it running for the month or so it’s open.
The coldest weather in many years forced the display to be closed on Thursday, Friday and Saturday but did open on Christmas night. Head Grandpa Dick Alford tells The Big Z after Tuesday, the work begins to take it all down.
Their Board of Directors meets the second Tuesday of each month and at that time will determine how much money was raised after expenses were paid and how to distribute the money to the various charities they assist.