Five drivers with the Agency for Community Transit have been recognized for their safe driving records. As defined by the National Safety Council, to retain the ‘perfect safety’ designation, drivers must, in all situations, make every effort possible to avoid an accident.
ACT spokesperson Amanda Viliocco-Smith tells The Big Z these drivers are logging tens of thousands of miles.
Monte O’Bannon was recognized for 25 years of perfect safety, an agency first with more than 50,000 hours behind the wheel of a transit vehicle. Reatha Duff and Calvin Payne were recognized for 15 years of perfect safety, with more than 30,000 hours of driving. Ken Hill and Mike Saylor were recognized for 10 years of perfect safety—while logging more than 20,000 hours behind the wheel of a transit vehicle.
ACT operates bus service for the Madison County Transit District (MCT) fixed route and paratransit services.