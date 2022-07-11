Agency for Community Transit (ACT), the company in charge of hiring and training Madison County Transit (MCT) employees, has announced a $1,000 signing bonus for new employees. Four positions with the company are eligible for the bonus: bus drivers, bus cleaners, diesel mechanics, and bus fuelers.
Executive Director for MCT SJ Morrison says what type of candidates they are looking for:
New bus drivers can earn $17.50 per hour with an increase to $19.73 after a probationary period. Mechanics stand to earn $25-32 per hour, bus fuelers $18/hour and cleaners $17/hour. To be hired, you must pass a U.S. Department of Transportation physical exam and a drug test. To view and apply for a position, visit the link below or call 618-797-4600.