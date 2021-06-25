If you are looking for a job, the Agency for Community Transit is putting out a call for drivers, bus cleaners, fuelers, and mechanics. New hires now through August will receive a $650 sign-on bonus paid out over the course of their first full work year.
ACT Executive Director SJ Morrison tells The Big Z these are good-paying jobs. As for potential bus drivers:
He says applicants must be positive, reliable individuals with solid work experience and a clean driving record and be able to pass a U.S. Department of Transportation physical exam and drug test. For information about how to apply and starting wages, call (618) 797-4600, apply online at jobs.ACTinfo.org or email a current resume to info@mct.org.
