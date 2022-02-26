The Agency for Community Transit (ACT) has announced grant funding for transportation and accessibility-related projects in Madison County. The program will provide an opportunity for entities serving Madison County residents to apply for grant funding to complete projects that will expand or enhance local transportation opportunities.
$2-million is available. One of the awardees is Rebuilding Together Southwest Illinois, which SJ Morrison, ACT Executive Director tells The Big Z will go toward building wheelchair ramps at homes of low-income residents.
South Roxana received $36,450 for an ADA accessible UTV for public use. The YWCA in Alton has been granted almost $16,000 for ADA improvements to facility entrances. Applications are being taken for the next round of grants, which will be announced in the spring. For more information about the Community Action Grants Program, call 618-797-4600 ext 2251, or email ACTgrants@mct.org