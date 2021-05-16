Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High around 75F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.