Need health insurance? The ACA Health Insurance Marketplace is now available for open enrollment. This year there are 11 insurers offering more than 300 plans, says Get Covered Illinois Executive Director Laura Pellikan.
The online marketplace lets users compare plans to determine which best suits their needs and their budget.
Open enrollment is available until January 15th, but if you need coverage starting right away in 2023, you must get it done by December 15th. Pellikan says the best place to start is online at: getcoveredillinois.gov.