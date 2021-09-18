The number of people enrolled in the ACA Health Insurance Marketplace more than doubled during the special COVID-19 enrollment period in Illinois. More than 54,000 people found a health insurance plan during the special period from Feb. 14-Aug. 15.
Get Covered Illinois Executive Director Laura Pellikan says this shows there really was a need.
The next open enrollment period begins Nov. 1, although those without insurance that have a qualifying life experience such as having a baby may be able to enroll earlier. Visit www.GetCoveredIllinois.gov for more information.