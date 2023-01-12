Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the morning. Winds increasing for the afternoon. Snow may mix in. High 46F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Windy this evening. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 26F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph.