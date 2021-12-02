The time of year for the Olde Alton Arts and Crafts Fair is here.
Crafters from Illinois and neighboring states are expected to gather for the 32nd annual event Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4-5, at Alton High School. Times are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, with an admission fee of $2; and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, when admission will be $1.
The pandemic caused last year’s event to be canceled. This year is a return to mostly normal, but you will be required to wear a mask inside of the building. Co-organizer David Fritz said this is an event for crafters, not vendors.
A limited menu will be offered for breakfast and lunch. Proceeds will benefit Alton Band & Orchestra Builders, which helps purchase musical equipment for students in the district.