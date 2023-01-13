Illinois sports bettors continue to set records.
According to the Illinois Gaming Board, $1.03 billion was bet on sports in the state, the second consecutive month the handle has topped the billion dollar mark.
“Very promising because two billion dollar months in a row will put the year at very close to $10 billion in handle, so that’s pretty significant,” said Dave Briggs with PlayIllinois.com.
The Land of Lincoln is the just the fourth state that has handled more than a billion dollars in sports bets in a month. The other states are New York, New Jersey and Nevada.
Briggs said the record handle was driven most by betting on the NFL, NBA, World Cup and the NHL.
Illinois ranked third in the country in monthly handle behind New Jersey and New York. In November, Illinois surpassed Pennsylvania in sports betting revenue and is close to passing them in handle as well.
Briggs said the sports betting momentum in Illinois will most likely continue for the coming months.
“You get into the early months of this year and you’ve got the Super Bowl coming up which is the biggest sports betting day on the calendar and then you get into March Madness, so it should keep rolling for quite a bit here,” said Briggs.
During November, Illinois sportsbooks generated over $15 million for state and local coffers. Year-to-date through November, sports betting in Illinois has produced total tax revenue of more than $114 million.
Twenty-six states have legal sports betting which has generated nearly $2.4 billion in total tax revenue.