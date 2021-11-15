A new report on patient safety has handed out passing grades to all but one general hospital in Illinois.
The grades, compiled by the nonprofit watchdog organization The Leapfrog Group, attempt to capture the risk of errors and accidents at facilities around the country. More than 100 general acute care hospitals in the state made the list.
“Thirty-three are earning an ‘A,’ so that's about 28 percent of all hospitals. That is a little bit lower than the national average,” said Erica Mobley, director of operations for The Leapfrog Group. “Unfortunately, Illinois did drop down a little bit in the state rankings based on the percentage of ‘A’ hospitals. Back in the spring of 2021, we saw Illinois ranked 17th out of all 50 states. This time around, we see Illinois ranked 24th.”
The one hospital to receive a failing grade is Saint Bernard Hospital in Chicago. Five other facilities in Illinois received “D” grades, four upstate and one near Saint Louis.
“We look at over 30 different measures of patient safety,” Mobley said. “We look at both the processes and procedures hospitals have in place to prevent errors as well as rates with which errors have occurred in that hospital. A hospital that has earned a ‘D’ is not scoring poorly on just one of those 30 measures.”
There are fewer “A” hospitals in the state now than there have been in recent years. Mobley says that’s in part because the organization is always reviewing the factors used in calculating the grades.
“This is reflective of our updated methodology,” Mobley said. “And it's also an indication that there are some hospitals that may have slipped in their focus that really do need to continue to sustain a strong focus and re-enhance their focus on patient safety.”
Overall, with 111 of 116 hospitals in the state earning a “C” or better, Mobley says Illinois residents are largely in good hands.
“Certainly, some patients may not have a lot of choice in where they go to the hospital,” Mobley said. “Obviously in lots of areas of Illinois that are more rural, the closest hospital maybe 20 miles away and the next closest maybe a hundred miles away.”
She says knowing a hospital-grade could help open a line of communication between a patient and health providers.
“That can lead to an opportunity to say, ‘I noticed that your hospital has a high infection rate. I noticed that you got a ‘C’ on the safety grade. What are you doing to make sure I'm going to stay safe in the hospital?’” Mobley said.
The report indicates both large and small facilities are capable of scoring well in the rankings.
“A lot of what we're looking at is really fundamental practices that any hospital should have in place, regardless of what resources they may have or what challenges they may face,” Mobley said.
Information can be found at hospitalsafetygrade.org.