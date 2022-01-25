A national organization is calling on Illinois to do more to prevent deaths on state roads.
Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety has released its 19th annual edition of the “Roadmap of State Highway Safety Laws” in the wake of new data that suggests the nation’s roadways are more dangerous than ever before.
“We've had two years of steep increases in traffic fatalities across the nation,” said Tara Gill, Senior Director of Advocacy and State Legislation for Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety. “Our roadways are out of control and it's time we control the chaos.”
The report includes a list of sixteen optimal laws for highway safety. No state has enacted all sixteen. Illinois is among 31 states given a “yellow” rating in the study, meaning improvement is needed because of gaps in the recommended legislation.
“Traffic safety is a dynamic process and we encourage Illinois to continue to chip away at it by adding new laws to the books,” Gill said. “We'd be thrilled to see the state pass an all-rider motorcycle helmet law, upgrade their child passenger safety law, and put stronger restrictions in place for novice teen drivers.”
The report praises the state for a number of laws already on the books, like seatbelt laws for all occupants that are primary enforcement, ignition interlock devices for all DUI offenders, and strong distracted driving restrictions.
The organization cites data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in pointing to a rise in dangerous driving behaviors like speeding and lack of seatbelt use during the pandemic.
“The result was we saw in the first six months of 2021 just a huge jump in traffic deaths,” Gill said. “They jumped nearly 20-percent and it was the largest increase of this type ever recorded. And we’re seeing in Illinois what we're also seeing across the country.”
Public opinion data released in conjunction with the report shows many Americans are still unaware of the rise in deaths on the roads. However, Gill says strong majorities are concerned about the situation and would support additional safety measures.
“It's unfortunate because we have the solutions,” Gill said. “Advocates takes a comprehensive approach. We have our state traffic safety laws, vehicle safety upgrades, like automatic emergency braking and technologies to prevent impaired driving, and then there are also road infrastructure upgrades.”
The report by Advocates claims the annual economic cost due to motor vehicle crashes in Illinois is nearly $11-billion. More important, she says, is the more than 1,000 lives lost on state roadways every year.
“They're not just numbers,” Gill said. “These are people and their families and these losses and serious injuries forever change the lives of families and communities.”