Here's a look back at Illinois weather this year. 2021 started off very cold, with Dixon, DuQuoin, and Mount Vernon experiencing their chilliest Februarys on record. Lows included -21 degrees in Mount Carroll and -17 in Aurora.
State Climatologist Trent Ford says spring and summer brought plenty of rainfall to central and southern Illinois.
Ford says humidity was higher than normal in July and August. October was pretty soggy, and November ended up being mild. So far, December has been 8 - 14 degrees warmer than normal and included a tornado outbreak.