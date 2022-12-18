deer hunting.jpeg

With the firearm deer season in the books for 2022, IDNR Conservation authorities now turn their attention to a slow winter season.  Waterfowl, turkey, squirrel, and a few other seasons are still open, but Illinois Conservation Police Captain John Williamson says the quiet time becomes paperwork and investigation season for their officers.

williamson - off season

While not yet cold enough for ice fishing in most of Illinois, he implores those heading north and elsewhere to be careful. Ice fishing can quickly become a deadly endeavor without taking proper precautions.