The Great Godfrey Hemp Maze. You may be hearing that phrase this fall after the Godfrey Village Board gave unanimous approval to planting a field of hemp this year, rather than trying again with corn. Sunn Hemp grows about 12 feet tall, and costs about half of what growing a corn field would.
The corn maze did not materialize last year after the plants only grew a couple of feet tall. Agriculture experts say that is because 20 years of planting corn there has depleted the soil of the nutrients needed for that plant's growth. Godfrey Park and Recreation Director Chris Logan says hemp grows fairly quickly too.
There was some discussion about how the public would perceive a hemp maze. Hemp, although a cousin to the marijuana plant, cannot get you high. Hemp is used to make a variety of commercial and industrial products, including rope, textiles, clothing, shoes, food, paper, bio-plastics, insulation, and bio-fuel.