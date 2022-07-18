A new nationwide suicide and crisis prevention lifeline launched over the weekend and that new 3-digit number is 9-8-8. The goal is for 9-8-8 to become the 9-1-1 of mental health support. The 24-hour number is available from cell phone or landline.
Illinois Department of Human Services Mental Health Director Dr. David Albert says this will make it easier for those experiencing suicidal thoughts to quickly reach a trained professional.
Albert says Illinoisans calling the lifeline will be connected with an in-state mental health professional.