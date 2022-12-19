COVID cases are increasing, and the Illinois Department of Public Health is urging people to take precautions to protect themselves and others. Between COVID, the flu and RSV there are a lot of people currently sick with respiratory illnesses. State infectious disease chief Heidi Clark recommends everyone six months and older get the new COVID booster and flu shot.
Additionally:
86 counties are now considered at an elevated risk for COVID transmission, with 43 considered at high risk. The concern is that there will be a jump in infections after the holidays.