coronavirus

COVID cases are increasing, and the Illinois Department of Public Health is urging people to take precautions to protect themselves and others. Between COVID, the flu and RSV there are a lot of people currently sick with respiratory illnesses. State infectious disease chief Heidi Clark recommends everyone six months and older get the new COVID booster and flu shot.

Additionally:

Lewis - more rona 2.mp3

86 counties are now considered at an elevated risk for COVID transmission, with 43 considered at high risk. The concern is that there will be a jump in infections after the holidays.