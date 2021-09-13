The seventh annual Ride For Wishes, sponsored by the Make-A-Wish Foundation, will return to the Riverbend next weekend. This year’s ride and after-ride party will honor the event’s founder and longtime Make-A-Wish volunteer Norma Glazebrook, who passed away last month.
The ride will begin at noon at Ted’s Motorcycle World in Alton and roll through Madison, Jersey, and Macoupin counties, ending with an after-ride party at Alton VFW Post 1308. Co-organizer Mike Montgomery says all money raised for the event serves local children.
Rides for Wishes is Saturday, Sept. 18, and kicks off at noon at Ted’s Motorcycle World at 4103 Humbert Road in Alton. The after-party at the Alton VFW on North Alby Street includes dinner from Carver’s BBQ, contests, raffles, giveaways, a silent auction, a tribute to Norma Glazebrook and more.
All vehicles are welcome. The cost is $15 per rider and $10 per passenger. To sign up for the ride ahead of time, head to the Ride For Wishes Southern Illinois Facebook page.