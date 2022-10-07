The Alton Area Animal Aid Association will be hosting an appraisal event later this month. "What's It Worth" is a fundraiser for the organization and will be held at the Godfrey Knights of Columbus Hall. You can have anything you own verbally appraised by a professional from Link Auction Galleries of St. Louis.
The 5A's Greg Leavey tells The Big Z they are excited about this new event.
You can bring your items to the Godfrey Knights of Columbus Hall on Sunday, October 23rd from noon – 3pm. It costs $10 per item, or $25 for 3 items. Cash or credit cards are accepted. For more information, call 466-3702.