An Alton man has been sentenced to 55-years in prison for the murder of another man in October 2020. 30-year-old Charlton K. Merchant has been handed a 55-year sentence for first-degree murder and another three-year sentence for being a felon in possession of a weapon. He will be required to serve the sentences consecutively, or back-to-back.
In January, Merchant was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting in downtown Alton. Merchant fatally shot 34-year-old Terence L. Hicks of Madison in the 300 block of State Street in the early morning hours of October 11, 2020. He will be required to serve 100% of the murder conviction. A co-defendant, 30-year-old Aareon Vaughn of Alton, received a five-year prison sentence in August for Aggravated Battery. 32-year-old Terrea D. Gates of Alton is charged with Obstructing Justice. That case is still pending.