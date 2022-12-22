A recent report highlights how much taxpayer funding Illinois is receiving for projects from federal funds earmarked by members of Congress.
An earmark is a legislative provision that directs approved funds to be spent on specific projects.
Recent reporting by OpenTheBooks.com shows how much funding is going to federal lawmakers' Illinois districts. Of around $16 billion nationwide in member-specific projects for 2023, Illinois is set to receive around $560 million in federal tax funds.
Adam Andrzejewski with OpenTheBooks.com explained why earmarks are essential for these lawmakers.
"Earmarks are local projects stuffed into these big bills to ensure votes on the big bill but they go on a bipartisan basis," Andrzejewski told WMAY. "Our former honorary chairman, legendary senator from Oklahoma, Dr. Tom Coburn called earmarks the gateway drug to runaway spending bills."
Andrzejewski explained that taxpayers are on the hook for these projects.
"Taxpayers from around the country will be funding these local projects," Andrzejewski said. "You've got [U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Chicago] up in Chicago with $2 million to the park district and [U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Chicago] with $2 million for the park district so that they can build a new swimming pool."
Andrzejewski also said that many projects receiving federal funding could be funded locally.
"[U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon] has Mount Morris, which is a million dollars, electronic vehicle charging in Wilmington is three-quarters of a million dollars, and the Pontiac fire station for half a million dollars," Andrzejewski said. "Again, a fire station should be funded locally and not out of the federal government."
The funding for these projects in Illinois ranges from $49.3 million to The Army Corps Engineers for improvements to the Upper Mississippi River-Illinois waterway system, to $20,000 for a National Park Service bathroom renovation in Murphysboro. Funds will also go to The Department of Transportation, Department of Energy, Department of Housing and Urban Development and many others.