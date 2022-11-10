A convicted killer may be 90 years old by the time he is released from prison, following sentencing in a Madison County courtroom on Wednesday. 35-year-old Mantia Johnson Jr of Granite City has been sentenced to 55 years in prison following a guilty conviction in August in the killing of Ahmaad Nunley and wounding of Shamyia Seay in 2021.
Johnson has been sentenced to 30 years in prison on a charge of first-degree murder, 15 years in prison on a charge of attempted first-degree murder and 10 years in prison on a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm. Johnson will have to serve 100 percent of the sentence for first-degree murder, and 85 percent of the sentences for attempted first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm. The three sentences have to be served consecutively. Investigators say the shooting that happened along Illinois Route 3 in Granite City may have been in retaliation for a previous shooting. The cases of two other co-defendants remain pending.