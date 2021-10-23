The message from animal welfare agencies nationwide this time of year is to make sure to consider your pet's health and well-being on and around Halloween.
Locally, the head of the Alton Area Animal Aid Association is reinforcing that plea, asking you to keep your pets inside and away from any commotion you expect during the holiday.
5A's Executive Director Ric Jun said even the best-behaved dogs can get spooked around this holiday.
Jun said not to feed your pet any Halloween candy, but rather offer treats appropriate for them if you are so inclined. And keep pets away from decorations like jack-o-lanterns or candles with open flames.