A 31-year-old Granite City woman will spend the next 46 years in prison after her sentencing in a 2015 Woodburn murder. In August a Macoupin County jury took less than two hours to find 31-year-old Chancey Y. Hutson of Granite City guilty of two counts of First-Degree Murder in the death of then 34-year-old Cody Adams on New Year's Day 2015.
Hutson and her alleged partner in the crime, 35-year-old William D. Kavanaugh of Edwardsville, went to Adams' home with the intent to commit a theft. Adams is said to have struggled with the pair, when he was shot with a .38 caliber handgun, which struck him in the upper arm and chest. Adams died shortly after being shot, while Kavanaugh and Hutson allegedly fled the scene. Kavanaugh is awaiting trial. Hutson will not be eligible for parole until November of 2065.