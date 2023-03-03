A Mt. Olive man is heading to prison for the next 40 years. 30-year-old Blake K. Steeb has been sentenced in Madison County Court after being found guilty of first-degree murder in connection with a fatal beating last summer.
Streeb attacked the wheelchair-bound Michael Reay, a 25-year-old Granite City man, inside a home in the 2,200 block of Miracle Avenue in Granite City last August 7. Reay died days later in a St. Louis hospital. According to information from the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, Streeb told investigators he attacked Reay while under the influence of methamphetamine. Steeb will be required to serve 100% of his sentence.