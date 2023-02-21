It’s a 40-year prison sentence for a Glen Carbon man who was found guilty in early December of sex crimes against a child. 43-year-old Jesse Chartrand was handed the sentence on Tuesday on convictions on one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
The crimes occurred between August 2019 and July 2020. Chartrand alleged he suffered delusions and asked jurors to find him not guilty by reason of insanity. The sentence consists of a 30-year prison term for predatory criminal sexual assault, a five-year term for one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and a five-year term for another count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. The two sentences for aggravated criminal sexual abuse are to be served concurrently. However, the sentences for the abuse charges are to be served consecutively to the sentence for predatory criminal sexual assault.