A judge has handed down a 32-year prison sentence for a convicted murderer. Last October 18-year-old Nicholas Rickman III was found guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery in the death of 18-year-old Sean D. Williams of Madison. Williams was fatally shot on June 4, 2020, outside a residence in the 2500 block of Madison Avenue in Granite City.
The maximum sentence in this case was 40-years due to Rickman being 16 at the time of the crime. A codefendant, 19-year-old Deandre Richardson, had previously pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. The jury found that Rickman and Richardson together robbed and murdered Williams. Richardson pleaded guilty last year and was sentenced to 20 year in prison.