The Tri-County Antique Club hosts the 31st annual Olden Days Festival this weekend in Dow. The event features antique tractors and farm equipment, blacksmith demonstrations, tractor pulls, food and entertainment. Kids 12 and under get in for free and it’s just $5 for everyone else.
Event spokesman Tom Bechtold tells the Big Z their goal is to educate about the ways of the past but also to keep it affordable:
Hours today (Sat) are 7am-5pm with activities starting at 10am, Sunday hours are 7am to 4pm with a Country Church service at 9am. Breakfast is served both days from 7-10am, with lunch served into the afternoon. The Tri-County Antique Club is located under the windmill on Route 3 in Dow, two miles west of Highway 109.