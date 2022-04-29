Illinois taxpayers will be on the hook for a two-year public service campaign about safely storing guns with legislation ready for the governor's desk. The budgeted amount is $3.5 million.
House Bill 4729 requires taxpayer funds for the Illinois Department of Public Health to develop and implement a two-year statewide safe gun storage public awareness campaign.
The measure provides that the campaign shall include messages paired with information about enforcement or incentives for safe gun storage.
State Rep. Kathleen Willis, D-Addison, was a House sponsor of the legislation and said it will deliver an important message.
"It is a public service campaign so that we can have gun owners understand the importance of safely storing their weapons or guns," Willis said. "We need to make sure that they stay out of the hands of children or teenagers so that no harm can come to them, that is what we are looking at."
The measure also states that a comprehensive evaluation will be done after the campaign to measure any changes in gun safety behaviors, the overall impact and effectiveness of the campaign to promote safety, and changes in parent behavior and perception.
State Rep. Norine Hammond, R-Macomb, said she does not believe it is the General Assembly's job to use taxpayer money to tell them what to teach their children.
"I do not think it is incumbent on this body to once again tell law-abiding gun owners how they need to teach their children," said Hammond.
State Rep. Seth Lewis, R-Bartlett, raised concerns over a lack of certain safeguards in the bill.
"This campaign going from your intent to a negative campaign or an anti-gun campaign, is there any language in this bill that will not turn this into an anti-gun campaign," Lewis asked.
The measure is subject to appropriation and could soon be sent to the governor. The budget the governor signed last week appropriates $3.5 million for the program.
State Rep. Mike Marron, R-Fithian, criticized the spending Tuesday.
"The fiscal year 2023 budget spends a record amount of money in a lot of different places," Fithian told The Center Square. "I assume we will continue to uncover where all of that spending is over the next days, weeks, and months continue on. It would have been impossible to unpack and decipher all of the record spending expanded programs like this in the amount of time provided legislators to read the budget before they had to vote on it in the middle of the night on the last day of session."
He said everyone across the state is experiencing increased crime.
"Shockingly, the Democrats continue to spend more money acting like they have a plan, but in reality live in a fantasy world far removed from the average citizen of the state," Marron said.