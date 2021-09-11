This is the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. In the attack, the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City were destroyed, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C, was damaged, and a passenger airliner was downed outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Flags are at half-staff across the country on what’s now called Patriot Day.
There are a number of public events planned for this year around the Riverbend, including memorial services, musical events, festivals, bike rides and flag ceremonies. Grafton is holding an event this morning along the riverfront, East Alton-Wood River High School will hold a brief ceremony during its volleyball tournament, and in Jerseyville, the Stadium Theater is showing the movie “102 Minutes That Changed America” free of charge with several showings now through next Thursday.
See www.thestadiumtheatre.com for tickets and showtimes.